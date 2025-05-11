EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Everett early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in Gledhill Avenue around 5 a.m. found a male shooting victim, according to Everett police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox