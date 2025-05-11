EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - A Man was rushed to the hospital after a shooting in Everett early Sunday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in Gledhill Avenue around 5 a.m. found a male shooting victim, according to Everett police. He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is listed in stable condition.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

