BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a shooting in Roxbury overnight that left a man hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 114 Madison Park Ct. around 12:15 a.m. found a 25-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

