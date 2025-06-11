BOSTON (WHDH) - A police investigation was underway Wednesday morning on Larchmont Street in Dorchester following reports of a stabbing.

Officers responded at about 3:30 a.m. where they found an adult male victim, who was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

A second adult male was placed under arrest and also transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

