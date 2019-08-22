Man hospitalized after stabbing in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized following a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Paramedics responding to the area of Manchester Street and Beech Street around 7:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a superficial puncture wound his arm, according to police.

The 34-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatement. His condition is not known at this time.

This is not believed to be a random act.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

