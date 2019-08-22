Man hospitalized after stabbing in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized following a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire on Thursday night.

Paramedics responding to the area of Manchester Street and Beech Street around 7:30 p.m. found a man suffering from a superficial puncture wound his arm, according to police.

The 34-year-old man was taken to a local hospital for treatement. His condition is not known at this time.

This is not believed to be a random act.

No arrests have been made.

The incident remains under investigation.

 

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending