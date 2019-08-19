Man hospitalized after stabbing in Manchester, NH

MANCHESTER, N.H. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized following a stabbing in Manchester, New Hampshire Monday night.

Paramedics responding to the area of 320 Union St. found the victim suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to a release issued by police.

The man was transported to a local hospital for treatment. His condition has not been released.

The area has been closed to traffic while investigators work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

No arrests have been made at this time.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)