BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston police are searching for a suspect following a stabbing in Roxbury Wednesday night.

Officers responding to the area of Highland and Cedar streets around 7:25 p.m. found one man suffering from a stab wound, police said.

The victim was transported to Boston Medical Center, where his condition is unknown.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)