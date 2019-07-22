Man hospitalized after truck barrels into liquor store in Bridgewater

BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A 30-year-old Bridgewater man was rushed to a local hospital after a pickup truck barreled into a liquor store in Bridgewater Monday afternoon.

Terrance Kingman, 60, of Taunton is accused of causing chain-reaction crash that sent a 2016 red GMC Canyon pickup truck into the front of Starr Liquors, located at 460 Pleasant St. around 3:45 p.m, according to Bridgewater police.

Kingman was driving a 2009 Nissan Pathfinder when he allegedly struck the back of the pickup and sent it crashing into the store.

Neither driver was hurt. The Bridgewater man was taken to South Shore Hospital with injuries that are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The liquor store sustained substantial damage and remains closed while inspectors examine the structure.

Kingman has been issued a citation for following too closely and failure to use care in stopping. He is set to appear in court at a later date.

