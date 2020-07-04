Man hospitalized after trying to warn others during fatal Weymouth fire

WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is recovering in the hospital after trying to warn his neighbors during a deadly fire in Weymouth early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to the blaze at 150 Mediterranean St. shortly before 2 a.m. A 40-year-old man who lived in the apartment building died in the fire, which officials say appears to be accidental.

Barry Stephens, who lives in the building, said his brother Tim ran inside to get the family’s pets and warn other occupants.

“As he was running up he was banging on doors, yelling, screaming through the hallways to get everybody out,” Barry said. “I tried to get up there but the smoke was really heavy for him.”

Barry said Tim is being treated for smoke inhalation. He said he was proud of his brother trying to help, but sad that one of his neighbors died in the fire.

“It’s young, way too young,” Barry said. “I’m just so sorry for the family, that shouldn’t happen.”

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)