BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Hyde Park that left a car riddled with bullet holes late Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Garfield Avenue around 11:30 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No additional information has been released.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)