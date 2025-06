BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is in the hospital after taking a frightening fall from a rock wall in Beverly.

The accident happened near Rice Beach Monday night. The man fell about 20 feet.

Rescue crews got the man up and over the rock wall; they said he has several injuries to both his upper and lower body.

