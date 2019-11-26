Man hospitalized following Lawrence assault, investigation underway

LAWRENCE, MASS. (WHDH) - Lawrence police are investigating after a man was left injured following an alleged assault Tuesday night.

Officers arriving to the scene on Foster Street near where it intersects with Farnham Street treated a man suffering from undisclosed facial injuries, according to authorities.

He was transported to Lawrence General Hospital.

His condition has not been released at this time.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Lawrence Police at 978-794-5900.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)