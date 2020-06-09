Man hospitalized following near-drowning at Milton pond

MILTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A 38-year-old man was rushed to the hospital after he nearly drowned at a pond in Milton on Tuesday, officials said.

Emergency crews responding to Houghton Pond shortly before 6 p.m. transported the man to Milton hospital, according to Mass. State Police.

His condition is unknown at this time.

No additional information was immediately released.

