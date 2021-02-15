BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized following a reported shooting on Interstate 93 in Boston late Sunday night.

The reported shooting happened around 10 p.m., according to state police.

The victim is being treated at a Boston hospital, state police added.

No additional information was immediately available.

An investigation remains underway.

