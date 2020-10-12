LAKEVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hospitalized following a serious crash at a gas station in Lakeville on Sunday.

Emergency crews responding to a reported crash on Route 18 just after 4:30 p.m. discovered two cars with significant damage had smashed into each other, causing one of the vehicles to slam into a Mobil gas station sign.

First responders removed a man, who complained of pain and possible bone fractures, from one of the cars, according to fire officials.

He was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)