BOSTON (WHDH) - Authorities are investigating a shooting in Boston that left one man hospitalized early Friday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting in the area of 488 Blue Hill Ave. just after midnight found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Boston police said.

He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation remains ongoing.

