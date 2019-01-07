BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Mattapan late Sunday night.

Officers responding to the area of Blue Hill Avenue around 11 p.m. found the victim suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, Boston police said.

Paramedics transported him to an area hospital for what appeared to be life-threatening injuries, police added.

No arrests have been made at this time.

