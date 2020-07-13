BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Roxbury on Monday morning.

Emergency crews responding to a reported shooting near the Tropical Foods store on Melnea Cass Boulevard before 5 a.m. found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg, according to Boston police.

He was taken to Boston Medical Center for treatment of his non-life-threatening injury.

The shooting remains under investigation.

