BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized following a shooting in Roxbury overnight.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired on Crawford Street around midnight found a man in his 50s suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

There has been no word on any arrests.

