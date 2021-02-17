Man hospitalized following shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A Worcester man was hospitalized following a shooting in the city Wednesday night.

Officers responding to a report of shots fired in the area of Beaver Brook Park around 3:15 p.m. found a 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to the department.

Officers worked to offer medical aid to the man until paramedics arrived and transported him to a hospital.

His injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651.

