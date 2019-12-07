Man hospitalized following stabbing in Lynn

LYNN, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway after a man was rushed to the hospital following a stabbing late Friday night in Lynn, police say.

Officers responding to a report of a stabbing at an apartment building on Lewis Street around 10:50 p.m. found one man who was stabbed inside.

He was rushed to Massachusetts General Hospital with injuries. No word on his condition.

Police say one person was taken into custody.

No word on if this person is facing any charges.

The incident remains under investigation.

No additional information has been released.

