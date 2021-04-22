BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized following a stabbing in South Boston early Thursday morning.
Officers responding to a reported stabbing on O’Callaghan Way just after 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.
He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.
No additional information was immediately available.
