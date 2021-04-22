BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized following a stabbing in South Boston early Thursday morning.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on O’Callaghan Way just after 2 a.m. found a man suffering from a stab wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)