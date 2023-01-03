CHELSEA, MASS. (WHDH) - Police are investigating a stabbing in the parking lot of the Market Basket in Chelsea on Monday after an altercation over a parking space, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing in the parking lot of the Everett Avenue supermarket around 5 p.m. found a 50-year-old man suffering from a stab wound to his back.

The victim was rushed the hospital in an ambulance as police cordoned off his vehicle. The man gave police a detailed description of his alleged attacker and officers were able to track down the suspect near his Revere home shortly after.

The suspect was arrested and a white SUV was towed away from Crescent Avenue, officials said. Police will be looking at the vehicle for any evidence.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time.

