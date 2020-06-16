Man hospitalized for emergency treatment after getting shot at Randolph gas station

RANDOLPH, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities have launched an investigation into a shooting at a gas station in Randolph.

Officers responding to a reported shooting at the Seasons Corner Market Shell gas station on North Main Street around 2 a.m. discovered a man had been shot, according to the Norfolk District Attorney’s Office.

The victim was transported to a Boston hospital for emergency treatment, the DA’s office added.

No additional information has been released.

