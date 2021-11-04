BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized with a life-threatening gunshot wound following a shooting in Brockton on Wednesday night, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Prospect Street around 9 p.m. found a 28-year-old man had been shot, according to Brockton police.

He was transported to a local hospital with a life-threatening gunshot wound, police said. His current condition has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Brockton police at 508-941-0234.

