WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was struck by a car in Worcester on Monday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the area of North Lake Avenue and Belmont Street shortly before 8 a.m. found a seriously injured 62-year-old man in the roadway, according to the Worcester Police Department.

The victim, whose name has not been released, was taken to an area hospital. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene, police added.

A crash reconstruction team was called in to investigate.

