SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an apartment fire in Salem early Friday morning that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 173 Lafayett St. around 6 a.m. pulled an unconscious man from a first-floor unit.

He was taken to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)