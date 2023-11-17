SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire officials are investigating an apartment fire in Salem early Friday morning that left a man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Crews responding to a reported structure fire at 173 Lafayett St. around 6 a.m. pulled an unconscious man from a first-floor unit.

He was taken to the hospital with what were considered life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

