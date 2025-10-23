BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after gunshots rang out in Jamaica Plain.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. behind apartment complexes on St. Rose Street; people inside the apartments at the time described hearing the gunfire and ducking for cover.

Boston police said the man shot sustained life-threatening injuries.

Crime scene crews spent hours investigating the area, with detectives placing evidence markers along a grass area near a playground.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)