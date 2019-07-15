Man hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after shooting in Dorchester

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Dorchester late Sunday night.

Officers responding to a report of a person shot in the area of Dudley Street and Columbia Road just after 11:30 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

Boston EMS transported the victim to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been announced.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Boston police TIP line at 1-800-494-TIPS(8477) or the Boston Police Homicide Unit at 617-343-4470.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)