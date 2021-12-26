WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Worcester on Christmas morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on the third floor of a Webster Street residence around 4:40 a.m. found a 29-year-old man suffering from several gunshot wounds, according to Worcester police.

He was taken to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said.

An investigation into the shooting remains ongoing.

Anyone with information on the incident is urged to call the Worcester Police Detective Bureau at 508-799-8651. Anonymous tips can be texted to 274637 TIPWPD.

