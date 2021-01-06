BOSTON (WHDH) - A man was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries following a shooting in Mattapan early Wednesday morning.

Officers responding to a ShotSpotter activation in the area of 5 Leston St. around 12:30 a.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was taken to a local hospital, where his current condition has not been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was immediately available.

