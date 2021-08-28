BOSTON (WHDH) - A man has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was stabbed in Boston’s Dorchester neighborhood on Saturday morning, police said.

Officers responding to an incident in the area of Blue Hill Avenue and Columbia Road found a man suffering from an apparent stab wound to the neck, according to Boston police.

No additional information was immediately available.

