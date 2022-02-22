MIDDLEBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been hospitalized with serious burns after a trooper rescued him from a fire at a veterans’ home in Middleboro early Tuesday morning.

A state police trooper from the Middleboro barracks had been patrolling the area of West Grove Street when he noticed a house fire around 1:15 a.m.

The trooper walked around the home and saw about 10 people exiting from the right side, according to Middleboro Fire Chief Lance Benjamino.

The trooper learned that one person remained inside on the third floor on the left side of the house.

“He threw a ground ladder that happened to be there and assisted the man out the window,” Benjamino said.

The man was transported to Rhode Island Hospital with serious burns to his body, Benjamino added.

Thirteen people lived in the home, many of whom are veterans.

There were no reported injuries to firefighters.

The fire has since been extinguished.

The cause remains under investigation.

