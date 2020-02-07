Man hospitalized with serious injures following Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Dorchester Friday evening.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of Columbia Road and Hancock Street in Dorchester around 6:45 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

 

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending