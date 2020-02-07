Man hospitalized with serious injures following Dorchester shooting

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - An investigation is underway following a shooting in Dorchester Friday evening.

Officers responding to a reported shooting near the intersection of Columbia Road and Hancock Street in Dorchester around 6:45 p.m. found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, according to Boston police.

He was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No arrests have been made at this time, police say.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)