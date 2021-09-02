IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been hospitalized with what fire officials describe as “serious, possibly life-threatening injuries” after falling from the roof of an Ipswich home on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fall in the area of Candlewood Road around 1:15 p.m. determined the 53-year-old man had fallen 20 feet from the rood of a house he had been working on.

The man had been discovered by the homeowner and suffered a head injury after the fall, according to Ipswich firefighters.

He was taken to Pony Express fields before being taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. There has been no word on his condition.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox