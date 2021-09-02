IPSWICH, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been hospitalized with what fire officials describe as “serious, possibly life-threatening injuries” after falling from the roof of an Ipswich home on Thursday.

Firefighters responding to a report of a fall in the area of Candlewood Road around 1:15 p.m. determined the 53-year-old man had fallen 20 feet from the rood of a house he had been working on.

The man had been discovered by the homeowner and suffered a head injury after the fall, according to Ipswich firefighters.

He was taken to Pony Express fields before being taken to a Boston hospital by medical helicopter. There has been no word on his condition.

