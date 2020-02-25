Man hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in Hyde Park

BOSTON (WHDH) - One man was hospitalized with serious injuries after being shot in Hyde Park early Tuesday morning, police said.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Frazer Street around 2 a.m. found one man suffering from gunshot wounds, according to Boston police.

He was transported to an area hospital, where police say he is expected to survive.

A car with a smashed window was towed away from the scene.

No additional information has been made available.

Crews towing a car away from Frazer Street in Hyde Park. One window is smashed out. @7News pic.twitter.com/HHKT5hK1wD — Kerri Corrado (@KerriCorrado) February 25, 2020

