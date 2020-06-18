Man hospitalized with serious injuries following Andrew Square stabbing

DORCHESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man has been taken to a Boston hospital with life-threatening injuries after police say he was stabbed.

Officers responding to reports of a person stabbed near 510 Southhampton Street in Andrew Square around 8:10 p.m. found the man suffering from stab wounds, according to police.

Investigators have taped off the busy intersection while they work to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

People should avoid the area for the time being.

