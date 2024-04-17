BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Police arrested a 30-year-old man Tuesday in connection with an arson attack at a home in Mattapan.

At around 1:18 p.m., officers arrested Ladarrell Murchison, of Mattapan, on arson-related charges after he allegedly broke windows at a woman’s home, set curtains on fire, and threw two incendiary devices inside, according to the Boston Police Department.

“I come home, and I couldn’t even go into the house,” Tanea Smith, who lives in the home, said while choking back tears.

Police responded to 27 West Main Street for a report of a fire and were told that a man broke the front window of the home before igniting the surrounding area, causing a small blaze, police said. The man broke the back door window with a shovel and then threw a shopping bag with two incendiary devices into the kitchen, according to police.

Officers found two plastic bottles inside containing what they believed to be containing an accelerant, police said.

Police identified the man as Murchison and found him at 85 Deering Road, where they arrested him and charged him with arson of a dwelling house, attempted arson of a dwelling house, breaking and entering daytime for a felony, and placing/throwing explosives.

Murchison is expected to be arraigned in West Roxbury District Court.

