CLAY COUNTY, AR (WHDH) — A man in Arkansas was killed after his trailer was blown away in a storm.

83-year-old Albert Charles Foster was inside his trailer home when the storm hit.

There were severe storms that hit several states throughout central US.

Foster was the only person killed by the storm in Arkansas.

