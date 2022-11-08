TAUNTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A driver who police said was responsible for a runaway wreck in Taunton was arraigned in district court Tuesday.

34-year-old Hector Fernando Bannister-Sanchez is accused of crashing his SUV into another car, resulting in fatal injuries to the 54-year-old woman who had been driving the car. He faces a number of charges including manslaughter.

A judge ordered his bail on a drug trafficking case revoked, meaning he will be held without bail for 90 days.

Monday, state police had attempted to pull him over in Middleborough. They said he was the target of an ongoing investigation, and he had taken off at a high speed after officers attempted to stop him. He eventually slammed into another car in Taunton, killing the driver.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)