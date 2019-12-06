Man in critical condition after 2nd shooting outside Mattapan pizza shop this year

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man remains in critical condition following a shooting outside of a group of businesses in Mattapan that workers say have been riddled with violence.

Gunfire rang out in front of Morton’s Pizza on Morton Street around 4 p.m. Thursday, striking one person and the window of a nearby beauty salon.

As witnesses clambered to safety, investigators say the victim made his way to a Jamaican restaurant on Norfolk Street in Dorchester, located about half a mile away from the original scene.

The man was transported to a local hospital, where he is considered to be in critical but stable condition.

People who live and work in the area of Morton Street say they’re fed up with the constant violence.

“Everyday this is what they do, like live at the OK Corral,” said Edward Evans, who heard the gunfire.

Back in July, Morton’s Pizza was hit with three bullets. One went through the window and nearly hit a clerk.

“The glass hit my forehead,” she recalled. “Yeah, I was standing right there, it was a group of us, literally two minutes before we were closing.”

The clerk added that she’s tired of the shootings and says they need to stop.

“Does somebody need to die for somebody to do something?” she asked.

Police are continuing to search for the suspected shooter.

Anyone with information is urged to call Boston police.

