Man in critical condition after being driven over and dragged, driver thought he was trash bag

BARNSTABLE (WHDH) - Police in Barnstable said a man is in critical but stable condition after being driven over and dragged down Sea Street in Hyannis on Saturday.

Barnstable Police said they arrived on scene to see the victim, identified as 26-year-old Newman Galati of Seabrook Road in Hyannis, on the pavement with serious injuries.

Officials also saw the driver of the vehicle, who remained on scene during the investigation.

Initial statements from the driver indicate they were driving on Seabrook Road at the intersection of Sea Street when he saw what he thought was a trash bag in the road. He then drove over the object and told police it felt like he had hit some snow or ice. He continued driving onto Sea Street and noticed the car was not driving normally.

The driver proceeded to pull over to investigate. He looked under his vehicle and found Galati. The driver then backed off the victim and notified first responders.

Galati was transported via MedFlight to Tufts Medical Center with severe trauma.

Since the incident, Galati has been transferred to another medical facility where he remains in critical, but stable condition.

Galati is expected to recover from his injuries.

No charges have been filed against the driver at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation.

