NORWOOD, MASS. (WHDH) - A person was seriously injured after being hit by a suspected drunk driver in Norwood on Wednesday.

The incident happened on St. John Avenue at Washington Street.

Police said the man was flown to a Boston hospital in critical condition.

Officials said the driver is in custody; she was charged with operating under the influence of liquor..

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