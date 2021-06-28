BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in critical condition after being shot multiple times in Roxbury early Monday morning.

Officers responding to a reported shooting on Washington Street just before 1:30 a.m. found a man who had been shot multiple times, according to Boston police.

The victim was hospitalized and is said to be in critical condition.

No arrests have been made.

No additional information was immediately available.

