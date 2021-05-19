Man in critical condition after being struck by landscaping truck in Waltham

WALTHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - A man is hospitalized critical condition after being struck by a landscaping truck in Waltham on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Officers responding to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian at the intersection of Bacon and Main streets just before 7 a.m. found 63-year-old William Clark, of Watertown, suffering from serious injuries, according to the Waltham Police Department.

Police say Clark was struck when stepped off the curb and into the crosswalk just as the truck was turning through the intersection.

The Rev. Rebecca Sheble Hall, who shared a photo of Clark, says everyone loves his great sense of humor.

“He is just beloved in our community. He is always so generous with everybody,” Sheble said.

The driver remained at the scene and no charges have been filed at this time, police said.

A woman who lives nearby says she tried to comfort the driver, who was distraught after the crash.

“He was crying. He was like, ‘I can’t believe I hit him, I can’t believe I hit him,'” the woman recalled.

The incident remains under investigation.

