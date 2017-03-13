Man in critical condition after shooting in basement

WORCESTER, Mass. (AP) — Police say a 21-year-old man is in critical condition after a weekend shooting in Worcester.

Officers responded to a basement apartment at about 4:30 p.m. Sunday where they found the victim unconscious and bleeding from several gunshot wounds.

He was stabilized at the scene before being taken to the hospital for emergency surgery.

Witnesses told police that a white vehicle pulled up to the apartment, two men got out, and after gunshots were heard, the two men were seen getting back in the same vehicle and fleeing the scene. The suspects were described as a white male and a black male.

No additional information about the suspects in the vehicle was immediately released.

The victim’s name has not been made public.

