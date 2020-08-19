Man in custody after fatal shooting in Vermont, police say

MARSHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — An alleged gunman was in custody Wednesday after the killing of a man in a home in Marshfield, state police said.

The body of a man in his 70s was discovered when law enforcement officials responded to a 911 call by the victim’s wife Wednesday morning, Vermont State Police said.

The suspect is a man in his 30s who lived in the house, WCAX-TV reported.

State Police investigators have not revealed a motive for the shooting, and no identities have been released. An autopsy will be performed by the chief medical examiner’s office.

Detectives with the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit and Bureau of Criminal Investigations are working with the Crime Scene Search Team and Field Force Division on the investigation.

