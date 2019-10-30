Man in custody after federal agents execute search warrant at home in East Bridgewater

EAST BRIDGEWATER, MASS. (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody after federal agents executed a search warrant at a home in East Bridgewater on Wednesday morning.

East Bridgewater police, Department of Homeland Security investigators, and other federal agents executed a search warrant at a home in the area of Plymouth Street around 10 a.m. and took the suspect into custody without incident, officials said.

The suspect, whose name has not been released, was taken to United States District Court in Boston to face federal charges.

No additional information was immediately released.

