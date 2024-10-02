Related Person taken to hospital after shooting in Worcester

WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Authorities closed part of I-190 in Worcester Wednesday afternoon after police received reports of a man with a gun on the highway, a state police spokesperson said.

Trooper Brandon Doherty in a statement said state police troopers and Worcester police officers responded to the area near where I-190 meets Route 12 at roughly 3:40 p.m.

By 4:10 p.m., Doherty said the scene was secure and the man with a gun was in custody.

Troopers were seen at work while traffic backed up on the northbound and southbound sides of the highway.

At one point, a 7NEWS camera spotted authorities walking side by side in an apparent search for evidence along the side of I-190.

SKY7-HD spotted crews still on scene near 4:45 p.m. Police had stretched caution tape across the entire width of the highway. By 5 p.m., several evidence markers were in place.

In one spot, troopers were directing drivers to use a highway onramp to get out of the traffic jam.

Traffic troubles continued past 6 p.m. as I-190 remained closed, with backups extending onto backroads throughout the Worcester area.

In a post on X near 7:30 p.m., the state Department of Transportation said all lanes of I-190 had reopened.

No further information was immediately available.

While police rushed to I-190, A Worcester police spokesperson said investigators were also on scene Wednesday for an investigation into a shooting on nearby Heroult Road. The shooting happened near 2:15 p.m. One person was taken to a hospital.

Police said it was “unclear” whether the Heroult Road shooting was connected to the report of a person with a gun near I-190.

This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.

