Man in custody after shelter-in-place order issued in Nashua, NH

NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - A man was taken into custody after police in Nashua, New Hampshire temporarily asked people in the area of Shedds Avenue to shelter in place on Thursday evening.

The warning, issued about 6:30 p.m., was due to a reported assault, according to police.

The area was deemed safe about 7 p.m. and residents were allowed to return to their homes.

Neighbors say it ended with an armed standoff.

“I tried to come outside and they were like, ‘Go back inside,'” neighbor David Ganley said. “And then more cops came. He had a gun, and they shot him with a bean bag gun.”

One man was taken into custody and an undisclosed number of people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to police.

The incident remains under investigation.

The situation on Shedds Avenue is now safe. Residents can return to or leave their houses. Thank you for your cooperation. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) February 1, 2019

We have an ongoing situation on Shedds Avenue. If you live in the area remain in your residence. Please remain away from the area until we deem it safe. — Nashua Police (@NashuaPolice) January 31, 2019

