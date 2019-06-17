Man in custody after taxi driver stabbed on Cape Cod

HYANNIS, MASS. (WHDH) - A 19-year-old Bourne man was taken into custody after a taxi driver was stabbed in Hyannis on Monday night, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported stabbing on Camp Street around 7:30 p.m. found the driver suffering from knife wounds to his upper torso, according to the Barnstable Police Department.

As officers arrived at the scene, police say the suspect was caught trying to flee the area.

There was no immediate word on the driver’s condition.

The incident is under investigation.

This is a breaking news story; stay with 7NEWS for updates online and on-air.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)